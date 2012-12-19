FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. will seek extradition of two former UBS traders
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 19, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. will seek extradition of two former UBS traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will seek the extradition of two former senior UBS traders criminally charged as part of a probe into the bank’s rigging of the Libor interest rate benchmark, a top U.S. official said.

“We’re going to seek their extradition and our investigation continues,” Lanny Breuer, assistant attorney general for the criminal division at the U.S. Justice Department, told a news conference on Wednesday.

The criminal complaints are against former traders Tom Hayes and Roger Darin.

“We believe that one of them is in England. The other one is in Switzerland,” Breuer said.

“Mr. Hayes obviously was a very, very major trader, and we’re going to continue to move forward.”

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.