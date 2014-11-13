UBS cuts stake in Monte Paschi to 1.875 percent

The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquaters is pictured in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Swiss investment bank UBS UBSN.VX has cut its stake in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) to 1.875 percent from 3.4 percent in two steps, a filing by market watchdog Consob said on Thursday.

The stake reduction was carried out on Nov. 5, the same day of a Monte dei Paschi board meeting that approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, and on Nov. 6.

UBS is advising Monte dei Paschi on its strategic options and will act as global coordinator for the capital increase, to be launched next year.