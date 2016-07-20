FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UBS chief U.S. economist Maury Harris to retire
July 20, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

UBS chief U.S. economist Maury Harris to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of UBS bank is seen in Brussels June 20, 2014.Francois Lenoir/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Long-time UBS chief U.S. economist Maury Harris will retire at the end of July after 36 years at the firm, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Prior to UBS' acquisition of PaineWebber International in 2000, Harris had been PaineWebber's chief economist since 1980. Between 1973 and 1980, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he was the head of its business conditions unit and later chief of its financial markets research division.

"Maury has always been a pleasure to work with, and his commitment to the business has been immeasurable," David Bleustein, UBS's Head of Americas Equities Research, said in a statement.

The bank has not appointed a replacement for Harris.

"At this time, the team will continue in their current capacity covering the U.S. economy," the UBS spokesperson said.

In addition to Harris, other members of UBS's U.S. economic group include Drew Matus, Samuel Coffin and Dave Liang.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft

