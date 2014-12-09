FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS hires ex-CBA commodities analyst Lachlan Shaw in Melbourne
December 9, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

UBS hires ex-CBA commodities analyst Lachlan Shaw in Melbourne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Swiss investment bank UBS has hired commodity analyst Lachlan Shaw to join its research team in Australia, the bank confirmed on Tuesday.

Shaw, who was director of commodities, heading mining and energy research at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in Melbourne, left last week, sources said. He is due to start in March, said a person familiar with the matter.

Shaw was employed by CBA from 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, Shaw worked as an economist with the Australian Treasury from 2001-2007, according to his profile.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
