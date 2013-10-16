FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS taps Langford to run global natural resources group
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

UBS taps Langford to run global natural resources group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in the north-eastern Swiss town of St. Gallen July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS UBSN.VX promoted senior energy dealmaker Tom Langford to run its global natural resources investment banking business, leading the Swiss bank’s practice in the energy, mining and chemicals sectors.

UBS announced that it was combining the three practices into a single unit and that Langford would head up that group in a memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. A UBS spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Langford was previously the head of the bank’s energy practice based in Houston, a position he has held since 2011. Before joining UBS, he spent 17 years as an energy investment banker at Morgan Stanley. (MS.N)

According to the memo, UBS’ energy, mining and chemicals groups have accounted for about 20 percent of the bank’s investment banking fees over the past years.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.