3 months ago
UBS chairman sees economic prospects best in five years: paper
#Business News
May 4, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 3 months ago

UBS chairman sees economic prospects best in five years: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Axel Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS bank attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) Chairman Axel Weber thinks an economic upturn is gathering momentum, which should help business at Switzerland's biggest bank, he told the Basler Zeitung newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

"Growth rates are strengthening and the recovery is taking hold. Future prospects are thus more favorable than they were in the past five years. That should have a positive impact on our business but we are still surrounded by risks to be managed," he was quoted as saying.

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in the same interview that retail savers "in the current rate situation" did not need to fear having negative interest rates passed on to them even though UBS had introduced fees for institutional investors and wealthy private banking clients with large cash holdings.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

