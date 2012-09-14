FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS not to blame for actions of "rogue trader", court told
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

UBS not to blame for actions of "rogue trader", court told

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - UBS was not to blame for the actions of a “rogue trader” who cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion losses in fraudulent trades as no system can stop a dishonest person abusing a trusted position, a London court was told on Friday.

Prosecutor Sasha Wass said Kweku Adoboli knew how to cheat the bank’s system of checks, lied to his bosses, and falsified records to hide what he was doing.

“They respected him and he abused their trust to cheat them for his own eventual gain,” she told Southwark Crown Court.

However, Wass told the jury that Adoboli, who denied two charges of fraud and two of false accounting, would say UBS managers were fully aware of what he was doing. “As part of his defense during this case, he will now say that the management of the bank were fully complicit in this fraud,” she said. “There is no system in the world that can stop a dishonest person in a position of trust abusing that trust.”

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Maria Golovnina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.