FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-trader was at risk of losing UBS $12 billion, court told
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Ex-trader was at risk of losing UBS $12 billion, court told

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli was at one stage at risk of losing the Swiss bank nearly $12 billion in unhedged investments, a British prosecutor said on Friday.

Adoboli, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and two counts of false accounting related to $2.3 billion in losses uncovered a year ago.

“He had been sucked into the gambler’s mindset and he started throwing good money after bad,” prosecuting counsel Sasha Wass told the jury at Southwark Crown Court during the opening of the case against Adoboli.

“He was putting the very existence of the bank at risk.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden; Editing by Maria Golovnina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.