a year ago
U.S. says it dismisses summons case after UBS produces documents
#Business News
June 22, 2016 / 9:28 PM / a year ago

U.S. says it dismisses summons case after UBS produces documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of UBS is seen outside the building housing the headquarters of the Swiss bank in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2015.Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has dismissed a summons enforcement action against UBS AG (UBSG.S) after the bank complied with an Internal Revenue Service summons for bank records held in its Singapore office, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The IRS served an administrative summons on UBS for records pertaining to accounts held by Ching-Ye "Henry" Hsiaw in order to determine Hsiaw's federal income tax liabilities, the department said. UBS had refused to produce the records, and the United States filed a petition to enforce the summons, it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
