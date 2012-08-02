FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former strategist sues UBS over pressure to bias his research
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 2, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Former strategist sues UBS over pressure to bias his research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A commercial mortgage-backed securities strategist at UBS Securities filed a whistle-blower suit that alleges he was fired for refusing to publish biased reports.

Trevor Murray, the lead CMBS strategist at the UBS AG’s U.S. securities unit from May 2011 to February 2012, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday seeking reinstatement and two times the amount of back-pay that the firm allegedly owes him.

Murray, who said he was recruited to rejoin UBS as it was beefing up the mortgage securitization unit, alleges that the unit head and his traders pressed him to write reports that supported their positions and the firm’s products.

“Despite the pressure placed on plaintiff to skew his research to be more favorable to UBS Securities, he did not publish any report that was inconsistent with his own research,” his complaint says.

A UBS spokeswoman did not return a call for comment.

Murray was laid off from UBS Securities in September 2009, but recruited back as lead CMBS strategist at a salary of $250,000. He was told to expect annual bonuses ranging from three-fourths to twice his annual salary, according to the lawsuit.

He was fired about two months after complaining to supervisors about pressure from traders, despite receiving “another spotless review” for his performance as a strategist.

The whistle-blower claim, brought under the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, alleges that Murray was dismissed “for exercising his legally protected rights to inform his supervisors about, and refuse to participate in, conduct that he reasonably believed violated laws and rules designed to protect consumers from fraudulent practices in connection with the sale of securities,” the suit says.

Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.