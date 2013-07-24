FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCB says U.S. FDA committee recommends its drug Cimzia for new uses
#Health News
July 24, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

UCB says U.S. FDA committee recommends its drug Cimzia for new uses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB SA said a committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted in favor of allowing UCB’s arthritis drug Cimzia to be used to treat adults with active axial spondyloarthritis.

While the vote was not binding on a final recommendation, it would play a part in the decision to clear the drug for this application in the United States, UCB said.

Axial spondyloarthritis is an inflammatory disease mostly affecting the spine and the pelvis.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Matt Driskill

