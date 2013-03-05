UCB says had positive trial for Vimpat as monotherapy

The logo of Belgian drugmaker UCB is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB said on Tuesday its new epilepsy treatment Vimpat had produced promising results in a Phase III trial into its use without other drugs.

UCB said it would to submit the data as part of a supplementary new drug application for lacosamide, marketed as Vimpat, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The application is planned in the second half of 2013.

Vimpat is approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy, but not as a monotherapy.