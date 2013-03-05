FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCB says had positive trial for Vimpat as monotherapy
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 5, 2013 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

UCB says had positive trial for Vimpat as monotherapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Belgian drugmaker UCB is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB said on Tuesday its new epilepsy treatment Vimpat had produced promising results in a Phase III trial into its use without other drugs.

UCB said it would to submit the data as part of a supplementary new drug application for lacosamide, marketed as Vimpat, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The application is planned in the second half of 2013.

Vimpat is approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy, but not as a monotherapy.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.