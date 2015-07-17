FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVS Health's photo service, UCLA Health get hacked
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 17, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

CVS Health's photo service, UCLA Health get hacked

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California is shown in this March 19, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

(Reuters) - University of California (UCLA) Health, which runs four hospitals in the university’s campuses, and drug retailer CVS Health Corp’s (CVS.N) CVSphoto.com became the latest victims of cyber attacks.

UCLA Health said on Friday that data on as many as 4.5 million individuals was at potentially at risk, although it added it had not yet found evidence that individuals’ personal or medical information was actually accessed or acquired during the breach.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and private computer forensic experts are looking into the attack, UCLA Health said.

Meanwhile, CVSphoto.com, CVS’s online photo service, temporarily shut down access to online and related mobile photo services after falling victim to a similar breach.

"Customer credit card information collected by the independent vendor who manages and hosts CVSPhoto.com may have been compromised," CVSphoto.com said on its website. (bit.ly/1fb7NGT)

It was not immediately clear if the two attacks were related.

Anthem Inc (ANTM.N), the No. 2 U.S. health insurer, disclosed in February that it fell victim to a massive data breach, prompting state and federal investigations. The Anthem hack followed a breach at hospital operator Community Health Systems (CYH.N) last year, which compromised about 4.5 million records.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.