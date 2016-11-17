FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mixed Martial Arts: McGregor challenges Mayweather again
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 17, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 9 months ago

Mixed Martial Arts: McGregor challenges Mayweather again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Conor McGregor (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Fresh off his latest triumph, UFC champion Conor McGregor continues to call out boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and attempt to lure him into a bout.

McGregor called Mayweather "afraid" and demanded $100 million for a showdown between the two during an appearance in a New York nightclub on Tuesday.

"As far as real fighting -- true, pure unarmed combat -- Floyd don't want none of this," McGregor said, in a video published by TMZ. "I want the $100 million cash to fight him in boxing rules because he’s afraid of a real fight."

Talk of a possible fight between the two headliners of their sport picked up steam in the spring with both stoking the idea.

But in more recent days, Mayweather has dismissed the notion.

The 39-year-old Mayweather retired in September of 2015 after accumulating a 49-0 record during a 19-year career that produced world titles in five weight divisions and earnings in excess of $800 million.

McGregor is flying high after last week’s knockout win over Eddie Alvarez.

The victory made the 28-year-old a titleholder of two UFC belts.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.