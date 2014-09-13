Terror cell discovered in Uganda, 'imminent attack' planned: U.S. Embassy

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan authorities have uncovered a “terrorist cell” run by the Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab which they believe was planning for an imminent attack, the U.S. Embassy in Uganda said on Saturday.

“At this point we are not aware of specific targets, and the Ugandan authorities have increased security at key sites, including Entebbe International Airport,” the embassy said in an announcement on its website.

“We urge that you exercise all possible caution, remaining at home or in a safe location until the all clear is issued.”