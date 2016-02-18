Ugandan police arrest presidential candidate on election day: opposition

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police arrested opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye during elections on Thursday, a senior official at his party said, a move likely to heighten tensions in the capital after a largely peaceful vote.

“I can confirm he has been arrested,” Ingrid Turinawe, an official from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party told Reuters. The police did not make an immediate comment.

Besigye, who has been regularly arrested, was briefly detained on Monday, triggering clashes between his supporters and officers in riot gear. One person was killed and 19 others injured.