Ugandan police arrest presidential candidate on election day: opposition
February 18, 2016 / 4:39 PM / 2 years ago

Ugandan police arrest presidential candidate on election day: opposition

Longtime opposition leader Kizza Besigye (L) stops for a selfie picture with a supporter after casting his vote in the presidential election at Rwakabengo polling station in Rukungiri a small town west of capital Kampala, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police arrested opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye during elections on Thursday, a senior official at his party said, a move likely to heighten tensions in the capital after a largely peaceful vote.

“I can confirm he has been arrested,” Ingrid Turinawe, an official from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party told Reuters. The police did not make an immediate comment.

Besigye, who has been regularly arrested, was briefly detained on Monday, triggering clashes between his supporters and officers in riot gear. One person was killed and 19 others injured.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Heavens

