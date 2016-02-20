FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU criticizes Uganda poll, says electoral body lacks independence
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 20, 2016 / 11:24 AM / in 2 years

EU criticizes Uganda poll, says electoral body lacks independence

A Ugandan soldier stands in front of a burned barricade during clashes in Kampala, Uganda February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s presidential election was conducted in an intimidating atmosphere and the East African nation’s electoral commission is not independent, European Union observers said on Saturday, criticizing a poll the opposition has disputed.

“The EC (electoral commission) lacks independence, transparency and the trust of stakeholders,” Eduard Kukan, chief observer for the EU mission, told reporters in Kampala.

He said the dominance of the political space by President Yoweri Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party “distorted the fairness of the campaign and state actors created an intimidating atmosphere for both voters and candidates”.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.