#World News
February 19, 2016 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry, in call to Uganda's Museveni, expresses election concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed concern over the detentions of Uganda’s main opposition candidate Kizza Besigye and harassment of opposition party members in a call to President Yoweri Museveni on Friday, the State Department said.

Kerry also called on Museveni to rein in the security forces and to lift a block on social media and mobile money sites, the State Department said.

“He urged President Museveni to rein in the police and security forces, noting that such action calls into question Uganda’s commitment to a transparent and credible election process free from intimidation,” it added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
