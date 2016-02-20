FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda's Besigye rejects presidential poll outcome: statement
#World News
February 20, 2016 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

Uganda's Besigye rejects presidential poll outcome: statement

Leader of Uganda's leading opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change Kizza Besigye speak to the media at his residence in the outskirt of Kampala, Uganda, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s main opposition candidate Kizza Besigye on Saturday rejected President Yoweri Museveni’s victory in the country’s presidential election, saying the poll was a “sham”.

“We have just witnessed what must be the most fraudulent electoral process in Uganda,” Besigye said in a statement. He also called for an independent audit of the results.

Museveni won 60.8 percent of the vote while Besigye secured 35.4 percent, Uganda’s electoral commission said on Saturday.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by John Stonestreet

