Uganda's Besigye rejects presidential poll outcome: statement

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s main opposition candidate Kizza Besigye on Saturday rejected President Yoweri Museveni’s victory in the country’s presidential election, saying the poll was a “sham”.

“We have just witnessed what must be the most fraudulent electoral process in Uganda,” Besigye said in a statement. He also called for an independent audit of the results.

Museveni won 60.8 percent of the vote while Besigye secured 35.4 percent, Uganda’s electoral commission said on Saturday.