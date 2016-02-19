Ugandan police detain main opposition candidate in capital Kampala

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police on Friday detained the main opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye in the capital Kampala after a largely peaceful election held a day earlier.
A Reuters witness saw Besigye and several of his supporters loaded onto the back of a police van. Earlier in the afternoon police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Besigye supporters outside the headquarters of his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.
