#World News
February 19, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan police detain main opposition candidate in capital Kampala

Supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye walk past riot police while holding a banner in Kampala, Uganda, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police on Friday detained the main opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye in the capital Kampala after a largely peaceful election held a day earlier.

A Reuters witness saw Besigye and several of his supporters loaded onto the back of a police van. Earlier in the afternoon police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Besigye supporters outside the headquarters of his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Reporting by Ben Makori; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Janet Lawrence

