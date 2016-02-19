FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan police fire tear gas at Besigye's supporters in Kampala: witness
February 19, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Ugandan police fire tear gas at Besigye's supporters in Kampala: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police fired tear gas at supporters of the main opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye in the capital Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, after a largely peaceful election held a day earlier.

A Reuters reporter said police fired tear gas outside the headquarters of Besigye’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), where the opposition candidate was due to hold a news conference.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Janet Lawrence

