Ugandan police fire tear gas at Besigye's supporters in Kampala: witness

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police fired tear gas at supporters of the main opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye in the capital Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, after a largely peaceful election held a day earlier.
A Reuters reporter said police fired tear gas outside the headquarters of Besigye’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), where the opposition candidate was due to hold a news conference.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Janet Lawrence