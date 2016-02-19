Ugandan police fire tear gas at protesters in southern Kampala: witness

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police shot in the air and fired tear gas at opposition protesters in several parts of southern Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, after the presidential election a day earlier.

A Reuters photographer saw police arrest several opposition supporters in different areas in southern Kampala, including the neighborhood of Najanankumbi. The military police were helping regular police to disperse the crowds.

Earlier, police arrested main opposition candidate Kizza Besigye and fired tear gas at his supporters outside the headquarters of his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, also in southern Kampala.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni took an early lead in the election, preliminary results from the Electoral Commission showed on Friday.