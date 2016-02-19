FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ugandan police fire tear gas at protesters in southern Kampala: witness
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 19, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Ugandan police fire tear gas at protesters in southern Kampala: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan police shot in the air and fired tear gas at opposition protesters in several parts of southern Kampala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, after the presidential election a day earlier.

A Reuters photographer saw police arrest several opposition supporters in different areas in southern Kampala, including the neighborhood of Najanankumbi. The military police were helping regular police to disperse the crowds.

Earlier, police arrested main opposition candidate Kizza Besigye and fired tear gas at his supporters outside the headquarters of his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, also in southern Kampala.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni took an early lead in the election, preliminary results from the Electoral Commission showed on Friday.

Reporting by Goran Tomasevic; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Janet Lawrence

