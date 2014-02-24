Uganda's Museveni signs anti-gay bill

ENTEBBE, Uganda (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law on Monday an anti-gay bill that toughens already strict legislation against homosexuals, defying warnings from the United States that relations could be complicated by the new rules.
Museveni’s signature will please a staunchly conservative local constituency that is vehemently opposed to homosexuality, but risks alienating Western aid donors.
Museveni signed the bill during a press conference at State House in Entebbe, close to the capital Kampala.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Drazen Jorgic