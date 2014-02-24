FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda's Museveni signs anti-gay bill
February 24, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Uganda's Museveni signs anti-gay bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives for the opening ceremony of the 22nd Ordinary Session of the African Union summit in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ENTEBBE, Uganda (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law on Monday an anti-gay bill that toughens already strict legislation against homosexuals, defying warnings from the United States that relations could be complicated by the new rules.

Museveni’s signature will please a staunchly conservative local constituency that is vehemently opposed to homosexuality, but risks alienating Western aid donors.

Museveni signed the bill during a press conference at State House in Entebbe, close to the capital Kampala.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Drazen Jorgic

