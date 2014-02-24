FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says reviewing relationship with Uganda government
February 24, 2014 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says reviewing relationship with Uganda government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it is reviewing its relationship with Uganda’s government, including U.S. assistance programs that are heavily focused on fighting HIV/AIDS, after its president signed a law imposing harsh penalties for homosexuality.

“Now that this law has been enacted, we are beginning an internal review of our relationship with the Government of Uganda to ensure that all dimensions of our engagement, including assistance programs, uphold our anti-discrimination policies and principles and reflect our values,” U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

