Ally-turned-rival seeks to unseat Uganda's Museveni

KAMPALA (Reuters) - A long-time lieutenant of veteran Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who is seeking to oust him in next month’s election says he has been made an “enemy of the state” and his supporters have been harassed.

Amama Mbabazi, 67, who served as prime minister until he was sacked by Museveni last year, said Uganda’s security forces routinely interfere with his events by restricting his movements and intimidating his supporters.

The authorities deny such charges and say they guarantee free speech. When Mbabazi was briefly detained last year, police said he was illegally campaigning before it was allowed. Rights groups, however, say opponents are often intimidated.

“It’s total harassment. It’s as if I‘m an enemy of the state. They deface my posters. They intimidate people,” Mbabazi told Reuters at his home in Uganda’s capital. “I was shocked.”

Museveni, 71, a former rebel fighter and now an ally of Western states, has led Uganda since 1986. He is widely expected to win another four-year term on Feb. 18.

Museveni has been credited with stabilizing Uganda after decades of chaos. But opponents say he has become increasingly authoritarian, and the United States and other allies have said it is probably time for him to move on.

Mbabazi, the former secretary-general of the ruling National Resistance Movement now running as an independent, has complicated Museveni’s re-election bid even if he is unlikely to derail it.

The former premier has attracted thousands at his rallies with the tag-line “change, but with continuity”. Yet analysts say he has not sparked mass defections from the ruling party.

The opposition vote is split. One of the other rival candidates is Museveni’s veteran competitor, Kizza Besigye, who is running for a fourth time.

Mbabazi says many people are afraid to declare their support. “Even now I have very many people who support me, but they dare not say it,” he said. “They want to protect their businesses, their government positions, and fear they will lose their jobs if they are associated with me.”

Mbabazi also faces criticism that he does not mark a real break with the past. In a TV debate with other candidates but snubbed by Museveni, Mbabazi was asked why he had not delivered more of his manifesto promises when in power. He blamed the president’s overwhelming executive power.

In a 90-minute interview, Mbabazi portrayed himself as a reluctant candidate who ran after Museveni reneged on a private promise after the 2011 race not to seek office again.

Mbabazi has said he planned to serve just one term if he won, but did not rule out seeking re-election because “five years is not much time.”

“My message is, I want the peaceful transition of power from one generation to the next,” he said.

“One of the attributes of good leaders is that they relinquish power,” he said.