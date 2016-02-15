FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Several wounded in clashes between Ugandan police and opposition: Reuters witness
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 15, 2016 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Several wounded in clashes between Ugandan police and opposition: Reuters witness

Uganda's leading opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party campaigns in Jinja industrial town, in eastern Uganda February 12, 2016, ahead of the Feb. 18 presidential election. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Several people were wounded in battles between police and supporters of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in the capital Kampala on Monday, a witness and an opposition official said.

A Reuters photographer saw police fire bullets and teargas while opposition supporters hurled rocks and erected barricades in the streets around the Wandegeya suburb. He said several people were wounded and some opposition supporters arrested.

“I have seen many people on the road bleeding profusely, the situation is still very tense,” added Ingrid Turinawe, a senior official from Besigye’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. “I have seen people shot although we’re yet to know how many exactly.”

Reporting by Goran Tomasevic and Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Angus MacSwan

