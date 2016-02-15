Several wounded in clashes between Ugandan police and opposition: Reuters witness

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Several people were wounded in battles between police and supporters of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in the capital Kampala on Monday, a witness and an opposition official said.

A Reuters photographer saw police fire bullets and teargas while opposition supporters hurled rocks and erected barricades in the streets around the Wandegeya suburb. He said several people were wounded and some opposition supporters arrested.

“I have seen many people on the road bleeding profusely, the situation is still very tense,” added Ingrid Turinawe, a senior official from Besigye’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. “I have seen people shot although we’re yet to know how many exactly.”