a year ago
June 16, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Ugandan soldier kills four women, three children at barracks: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - A soldier shot dead four women and three children in a barracks in Uganda's capital Kampala on Thursday, a military spokesman said.

Sergeant Isaac Obua "has just gone bonkers" and was himself killed, military spokesman Paddy Ankunda said in a Twitter post.

Another unidentified soldier told a local television station the killer, part of a medical team, had been trying to attack his wife under the "influence of alcohol and possibly marijuana".

"Fortunately the wife escaped but those who were within proximity of the scene fell victim," the soldier said.

In April 2014, a soldier in the western Ugandan district of Ntoroko killed 10 people, including five military colleagues, then shot himself, after quarrelling over a woman in a bar, local media reported.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
