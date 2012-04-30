Doggy star Uggie to release autobiography

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Awards season scene stealer Uggie - he of “The Artist” and of being adorable fame - will release his memoir, “Uggie: My Story,” on Gallery Books in October.

The Jack Russell terrier is collaborating with human biographer Wendy Holden on the project, which will include the story of his triumphant rise through Hollywood, including tails - er, tales - of working with stars like Reese Witherspoon in “Water for Elephants” and mingling with celebs like George Clooney, Katy Perry and Jessica Simpson.

Uggie, who attended Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, was born in 2002 and was about to be sent to an animal shelter - his owners deemed him too wild - before animal trainer Omar Von Muller adopted him.

The beloved pooch, who recently became the spokesdoggy for Nintendo, was the winner of the Best Dog in a Theatrical Film award at the first-ever Golden Collar Awards.

A Gallery Books release states “Uggie: My Story” will also include the seedier details of his life, including “a candid look at his private demons and his life as a felon, including cat murderer.” The release also refers to Witherspoon as the “love of his life.”

“It has been an exciting year of non-stop travel and red carpets since the film festival season started and it will be a welcome break to sit with my co-writer, Wendy Holden, and tell her of my adventures,” Uggie said in the statement. “I‘m very pleased my devoted agent, Alan Nevins, convinced me this was the next practical step in my career.”