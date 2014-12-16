FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK grocery market returns to marginal growth: Kantar Worldpanel
#Business News
December 16, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

UK grocery market returns to marginal growth: Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers shop for groceries in a supermarket in London October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s grocery market returned to marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 7 after a historic first decline in last month’s figures, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain’s so-called “big four” grocers posted sales declines in the period, while discounters Aldi and Lidl reached a record combined market share of 8.6 percent.

Sales at market leader Tesco fell 2.7 percent over the period. Sales at Asda (WMT.N), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L) fell 1.0 percent, 1.8 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Kantar said grocery inflation saw its fifteenth successive fall and now stands at -0.7 percent.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young

