FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukraine says arrested a man reportedly planning attack in France
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 4, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

Ukraine says arrested a man reportedly planning attack in France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Frenchman reported to be carrying weapons and explosives for a planned attack in France was arrested on the Ukrainian-Polish border in late May, the Ukrainian Border Guard said on Saturday.

French broadcaster M6 reported on Friday that the 25-year-old was arrested by Ukrainian border guards with an arsenal of weapons and explosives including rocket launchers and Kalashnikov assault rifles in his vehicle.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Guard, Oleg Slobodyan, confirmed the arrest. A spokeswoman for Ukraine's SBU security service declined to comment.

The man, who is currently being held by Ukrainian authorities pending a possible extradition request from Paris, was planning an attack in France, M6 reported.

The French interior ministry said the case is being handled by judicial officials. The Polish border guard declined to comment.

Security officials in Europe are on high alert after gunmen killed 130 in Paris in November last year and suicide bombers blew themselves up at Brussels airport and on the metro in March, killing 32.

The United States on Tuesday warned its citizens of possible further attacks in Europe, saying targets could include the UEFA Euro 2106 soccer championship in France beginning next week.

Reporting by Sergei Karazy in KIEV, Bate Felix in PARIS and Adrian Krajewski in WARSAW; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.