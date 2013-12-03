Ukraine PM says ready to talk to protesters, wants end to blockade of buildings

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday he was ready to talk to demonstrators protesting over the government’s U-turn on Europe, but he wanted them to end their blockade of the main government headquarters and other official buildings.

“We are open for criticism and are ready for dialogue with the representatives of the protesters, and the opposition parties,” he said in a statement.

But there was one important condition, Azarov said. “The protesters must end the occupation of government buildings and stop preventing the state administration from working,” he added.