Ukraine PM tells protesters those who break law will be punished
December 4, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine PM tells protesters those who break law will be punished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s prime minister warned protesters blockading government buildings on Wednesday that anybody guilty of violating the constitution and laws would face punishment.

In a live broadcast from a regular cabinet meeting, Mykola Azarov also said the government had demonstrated tolerance and a readiness for dialogue during the protests and he urged all political forces to avoid a further escalation of tension.

“Everybody must realize that the country’s constitution and laws are in force, nobody is allowed to violate them... All those who are guilty of illegal acts will answer for them,” Azarov said.

Reporting by Gareth Jones, editing by Richard Balmforth

