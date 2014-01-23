FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine prime minister says no need for state of emergency for now
#World News
January 23, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine prime minister says no need for state of emergency for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov gestures during an interview with Reuters at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is ready to use all tools available to restore order if the opposition creates an impasse and unrest continues, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Thursday.

Azarov told Reuters the government had no plans to introduce a state of emergency: “We don’t see the need for tough and extreme measures at the moment... But don’t put the government into an impasse,” he said.

“People should not think that the government lacks available resources to put an end to this. It is our constitutional right and obligation to restore order in the country.”

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jon Boyle nL5N0KX3MI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
