Ukraine police removing barricades in parts of Kiev: Klitschko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police have started pulling down barricades erected by anti-government protesters in a southern part of the capital Kiev, leading opposition lawmaker Vitaly Klitschko tweeted on Monday.

Separately, Interfax news agency reported that police had also started removing barricades erected near to the government headquarters in another part of the city, but said there had been no clashes between them and the protesters.

Ukraine’s general prosecutor said in a statement on his website that protesters should quit public buildings and take down barricades, warning that those who failed to do so would be punished. The protesters have been occupying several public buildings including Kiev City Hall for more than one week.