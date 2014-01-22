FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bildt says Ukraine crisis 'extremely serious', blames government
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 22, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Bildt says Ukraine crisis 'extremely serious', blames government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREUX, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, asked about the European Union’s response to the deadly violence in Ukraine, said on Wednesday that “it won’t be business as usual”.

Bildt, speaking to reporters in Switzerland on the sidelines of an international conference on Syria, said that he saw no signs that the “regime” in Kiev was ready to sit down with the opposition.

The European Union threatened to take action against Ukraine over its handling of anti-government protests after three people died during violent clashes in Kiev.

“It is extremely serious. There is no question that the responsibility lies with the regime. The regime has a responsibility to sit down with the opposition, but unfortunately I don’t see any sign of them doing it,” Bildt said.

Bildt, asked about the EU’s response, replied: “It remains to be seen but certainly not business as usual after this.”

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.