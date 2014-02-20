Ukraine presidency blames protesters for starting Thursday's clashes

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s presidency on Thursday blamed protesters for starting violence and using snipers which resulted in clashes with police which has led to at least 15 people being killed.

A statement from President Viktor Yanukovich’s office said: ”They (the protesters) went on to the offensive. They are working in organized groups. They are using firearms, including sniper rifles. They are shooting to kill.

“The number of dead and injured among police officers is in dozens,” the statement on the presidential website said.