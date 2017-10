People assist an injured woman at the scene of an explosion in Dnipropetrovsk, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

KIEV (Reuters) - An explosive device went off at a tram stop in the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk on Friday, injuring as many as five people, police said.

“Between three and five people who were on a tram have been injured,” a police spokesman said. “So far, we know it was an explosive device.”