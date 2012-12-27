FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast in Ukrainian university kills one, wounds two
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 27, 2012 / 1:18 PM / 5 years ago

Blast in Ukrainian university kills one, wounds two

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - An explosion tore through a medical university in the city of Chernivtsy in western Ukraine on Thursday killing one person and wounding two, local police and prosecutors said.

Police were investigating the blast and were looking into the possibility it may have been caused by a bomb, a police spokeswoman said.

Regional prosecutors said a 62-year-old man had been killed in the incident, which they said probably involved a hand grenade.

“According to preliminary information, the dead person was at odds with a staff member (of the university) over a plot of land ...,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The blast also wounded a university teacher and a student but their lives were not in danger, it said.

Bomb attacks are rare in the former Soviet republic of 45 million.

The most recent one, last April, wounded 30 people in the city of Dnipropetrovsk. Its alleged perpetrators are now on trial and accused of trying to extort money from the government by threatening to carry out further attacks.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.