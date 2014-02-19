FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hague says Ukrainian government must answer for violence
#World News
February 19, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

UK's Hague says Ukrainian government must answer for violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday the Ukrainian government must be held accountable for violence security forces had used during protests which killed at least 26 people.

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has called an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the deteriorating situation in Ukraine in Brussels on Thursday, at which sanctions are expected to be discussed.

“Violence against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and the Ukrainian government should be held accountable,” Hague said on Twitter. He said he would attend the Thursday meeting.

When asked about the possibility of backing EU sanctions, a spokesman for the Foreign Office said British government officials “have not ruled anything out at this stage”.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
