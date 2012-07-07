FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine bus crash kills 14 Russian pilgrims
#World News
July 7, 2012 / 6:59 AM / 5 years ago

Ukraine bus crash kills 14 Russian pilgrims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian emergency services work at the site of a bus crash near the village Krasne, some 100km (62 miles) north of Kiev, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

KIEV (Reuters) - A bus carrying Russian pilgrims crashed in northern Ukraine on Saturday morning, killing 14 people, and injuring 22, Ukrainian and Russian Emergencies Ministries said.

The bus, with 41 people on board, came off the road and rolled over near the city of Chernihiv at 5.30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT), the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said in a separate statement the passengers were pilgrims. The ministry was sending a plane to evacuate the injured, Interfax news agency reported.

Quoting a ministry source, Interfax said the pilgrims were heading to an Orthodox Christian monastery in the Ukrainian town of Pochaiv.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Ireland

