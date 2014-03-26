FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine debt insurance costs fall on IMF deal expectations
March 26, 2014

Ukraine debt insurance costs fall on IMF deal expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine debt insurance costs fell below the key 1,000 basis point level for the first time in a month on Wednesday on expectations of an imminent IMF deal.

The International Monetary Fund is expected to announce a bailout package for Ukraine of about $15 billion as early as Thursday, the Financial Times said, citing officials involved in the negotiations.

Ukraine’s five-year credit default swaps fell 43 basis points from Tuesday’s close to a one-month low of 970 basis points, according to Markit, below the 1,000 level that indicates distressed debt.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sujata Rao

