FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ukraine central bank offices searched in corruption probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 5 months ago

Ukraine central bank offices searched in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searched the offices of the central bank on Wednesday as part of an investigation into allegations that central bank officials abused their position to benefit third parties.

NABU said it suspected that central bank staff, in collusion with "officials of a number of commercial banks, took actions violating Ukraine's law on banks and banking activities and this did serious damage to the state's interests".

Its statement did not name any officials and said none of the suspects had been notified.

NABU said the investigation, launched in February, was related to the activities of central bank officials from 2015 to 2016.

The central bank confirmed the search had taken place and that it had given NABU access to documents. It said law enforcement agencies had conducted 155 such searches last year at the central bank.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.