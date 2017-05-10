Ukraine central bank says deputy takes temporary charge

KIEV (Reuters) - Deputy Governor Yakiv Smoliy will take charge of Ukraine's central bank from Thursday until a new governor is found, and while current Governor Valeria Gontareva takes compulsory leave of absence, the central bank said in a statement.

Gontareva tendered her resignation a month ago with a view to leaving on Wednesday. But the president has not yet accepted her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.

"Valeria Gontareva is ceasing all official business at the Central Bank and going on compulsory leave until (parliament) ... approves her resignation," a central bank statement said.

"...Yakov Smoliy will act as Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine until the appointment of a new chairman."