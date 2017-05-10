FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Ukraine central bank says deputy takes temporary charge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 3 months ago

Ukraine central bank says deputy takes temporary charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, April 10, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Deputy Governor Yakiv Smoliy will take charge of Ukraine's central bank from Thursday until a new governor is found, and while current Governor Valeria Gontareva takes compulsory leave of absence, the central bank said in a statement.

Gontareva tendered her resignation a month ago with a view to leaving on Wednesday. But the president has not yet accepted her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.

"Valeria Gontareva is ceasing all official business at the Central Bank and going on compulsory leave until (parliament) ... approves her resignation," a central bank statement said.

"...Yakov Smoliy will act as Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine until the appointment of a new chairman."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.