Ukraine clears path for Chinese solar energy purchases

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian government committee has granted permission for China’s state-run corporation CNBM to buy 10 Ukrainian solar units through shares in the plants, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The plants, in the southern Ukrainian Odessa and Mykolayiv regions, were built by Activ Solar firm.

The share of electricity produced from renewable energy sources in Ukraine accounts for about 1.3 percent of the total, according to calculations made by industry analysts.