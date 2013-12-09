Ukraine riot police take up position near Kiev's occupied city hall

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police on Monday took up position near Kiev’s city hall, which is occupied by pro-Europe protesters demonstrating against a government U-turn in trade policy towards Russia, Reuters eyewitnesses said.

About 200 police, wearing black helmets and carrying shields, poured out of three buses at a cross-roads in central Kiev and took up position about 50 meters from the building, but

made no move towards it.

After a court order was issued for the protesters to quit the building, police last week told those inside that they had four days to leave or be ejected.