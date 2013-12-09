FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine riot police take up position near Kiev's occupied city hall
#World News
December 9, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine riot police take up position near Kiev's occupied city hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police on Monday took up position near Kiev’s city hall, which is occupied by pro-Europe protesters demonstrating against a government U-turn in trade policy towards Russia, Reuters eyewitnesses said.

About 200 police, wearing black helmets and carrying shields, poured out of three buses at a cross-roads in central Kiev and took up position about 50 meters from the building, but

made no move towards it.

After a court order was issued for the protesters to quit the building, police last week told those inside that they had four days to leave or be ejected.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Elizabeth Piper

