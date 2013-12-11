FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian riot police storm Kiev's City Hall
December 11, 2013

Ukrainian riot police storm Kiev's City Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police stormed Kiev’s City Hall on Wednesday to try to force out protesters who have occupied the building, the protesters said.

The protesters appeared to be firing water back at the police from hoses after officers blocked the building off with buses, live footage from the Espreso television channel showed.

The protesters, demanding Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich’s resignation, said the police had entered the building.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

