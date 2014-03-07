Ukraine withdraws cadets from Russian military academies

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine summoned home its small contingent of cadets and officers studying at military academies in Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said on Friday, following Russian military action in Crimea.

A statement on the ministry’s website said it had canceled a bilateral agreement on military education between the two states. It said 26 Ukrainians were studying in Russian military academies and would be summoned home.

Russian troops have seized Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula, and Moscow has threatened to launch a wider invasion of Ukraine if it feels it is necessary to protect the Russian-speaking population there.