Fighting stop experts reaching crash site in Ukraine for second day

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Fighting forced international experts to abandon plans, for a second day running, to get to the site in eastern Ukraine where a downed Malaysian airliner crashed to conduct their investigation, officials and pro-Russian rebels said.

The Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Twitter its experts traveling with Australian and Dutch ones were forced to return to the provincial capital of Donetsk for “security reasons”.

Rebel leader Vladimir Antyufeyev told reporters in Donetsk the separatist fighters escorting international experts to the site encountered fighting and turned back.