FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fighting stop experts reaching crash site in Ukraine for second day
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 28, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Fighting stop experts reaching crash site in Ukraine for second day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Fighting forced international experts to abandon plans, for a second day running, to get to the site in eastern Ukraine where a downed Malaysian airliner crashed to conduct their investigation, officials and pro-Russian rebels said.

The Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Twitter its experts traveling with Australian and Dutch ones were forced to return to the provincial capital of Donetsk for “security reasons”.

Rebel leader Vladimir Antyufeyev told reporters in Donetsk the separatist fighters escorting international experts to the site encountered fighting and turned back.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Kiev and Aleksandar Vasovic in Donetsk; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.