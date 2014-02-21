FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian presidency says deal reached at crisis talks
February 21, 2014

Ukrainian presidency says deal reached at crisis talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - An agreement on resolving the crisis in Ukraine was reached at all-night talks involving President Viktor Yanukovich, the opposition and three European Union ministers, the presidential press service said on Friday.

It said in a statement that the deal would be signed at noon (1000 GMT) but gave no details. The opposition and EU ministers did not immediately confirm agreement had been reached and diplomatic sources said the talks had been “very difficult.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

