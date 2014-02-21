Ukrainian presidency says deal reached at crisis talks

KIEV (Reuters) - An agreement on resolving the crisis in Ukraine was reached at all-night talks involving President Viktor Yanukovich, the opposition and three European Union ministers, the presidential press service said on Friday.
It said in a statement that the deal would be signed at noon (1000 GMT) but gave no details. The opposition and EU ministers did not immediately confirm agreement had been reached and diplomatic sources said the talks had been “very difficult.”
