Ukraine's Poroshenko confirms he'll sign EU agreement on June 27
#World News
June 19, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko confirms he'll sign EU agreement on June 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) presents flowers to newly appointed Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin during Klimkin's presentation to employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Kiev June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday he would sign an association agreement with the European Union on June 27 and would also send his new foreign minister to Luxembourg next week to lay out a peace plan for the east to EU ministers.

Poroshenko made his comments after presenting Pavlo Klimkin, who was earlier endorsed as foreign minister by parliament, to the media.

Klimkin commented: “Our priorities are obvious - they are a peace plan (for eastern Ukraine) and association with the EU.”

Referring to plans to sign the association agreement, Poroshenko said: “That for which we have waited for so long will take place next week.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

